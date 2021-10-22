Welcome to Star Buds recreational marijuana dispensary Kirkland! We are proud to serve the Kirkland area with a premium selection of cannabis products including strains, pre-rolled joints, edibles, vape cartridges, topicals, and tinctures. Our cannabis store even provides smoking gear and accessories for your smoking pleasure! Here at Star Buds, we have everything you need at our dispensary so you’ll leave happy and satisfied for your perfect high. Every Star Buds customer is like family, and we want it to feel that way once you walk through our dispensary doors. Our budtenders are friendly, experienced, and ready to help you in choosing the right product or answer any questions throughout your dispensary experience. Give us a call at (425) 814-0200 or visit us in-store! Our dispensary has an open floor plan that gives guests the ability to comfortably shop from counter to counter and move around the store. In consideration of everyone’s safety, which includes other guests and staff members, we ask that every customer wear a face mask while shopping at Star Buds Kirkland. If patrons are not comfortable shopping inside our dispensary, we provide quick and affordable online ordering with in-store and curbside pickup! When guests place their order online, they may be eligible for a 10% discount on that order. Our dispensary only accepts cash payments but does have an ATM inside the store should you only have a debit card on hand. We are also open from 9:00am to 11:45pm every day. Our storefront dispensary is located at 13513 NE 126th Pl C, Kirkland, WA 98034, five minutes outside of Totem Lake and just south of 132nd Square Park off 132nd Ave NE and NE 126th Pl. We’ve served many visitors all over Washington State who have stopped in to view our assortment of cannabis strains, edibles, and concentrates. Our dispensary is proud to serve King County including Kirkland, Bothell, Woodinville, Kenmore, Redmond, Seattle, Medina, Bellevue, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Edmonds, Snohomish, Sammamish, and the surrounding areas.