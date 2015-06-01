On a positive note, a few weeks after my recent review, the owner called me, apologized, and indicated that she’d restored one of the two 20% discounts I’d earned but that had disappeared from my record. At a second visit today after her call, I was told that I’d just spent enough to earn a 20% discount. My points were almost lost completely when the staff went to update the expiration date on my driver’s license, but we avoided that outcome! However, I’m still out the two 20% discounts I originally, as the discount restored by the owner was no longer in my records. I’m pretty much done here, unless they run a special that isn’t related to my “membership” there. Better selection at similar pricing elsewhere.