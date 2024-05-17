Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
265 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Star Buds - Tupelo
"Star Buds is your neighborhood dispensary. We provide a comfortable setting to learn about and purchase all types of cannabis products. We have something for everyone… from the occasional smoker to the daily consumer. We strive to educate customers, normalize usage and contribute to our local communities."
Leafly member since 2024
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of Star Buds - Tupelo
Show all photos