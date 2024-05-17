Star Buds - Tupelo
Star Buds - Tupelo
dispensary
Medical

Star Buds - Tupelo

Saltillo, MS
699.2 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
265 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

Star Buds - Tupelo

"Star Buds is your neighborhood dispensary. We provide a comfortable setting to learn about and purchase all types of cannabis products. We have something for everyone… from the occasional smoker to the daily consumer. We strive to educate customers, normalize usage and contribute to our local communities."

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 1
2546 MS 145, Suite D, Saltillo, MS
Send a message
Call 6624581872
Visit website
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm

Photos of Star Buds - Tupelo

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Star Buds - Tupelo