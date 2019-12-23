Dfost2020
good weed
3.7
7 reviews
I have enjoyed the Starbuds family since they opened at Lake Hefner. They always treat me with respect and like family. Thanks, Starbuds for opening closer to my house. :)
Been there multiple times and it’s very odd they require to see a drivers license (in addition to the patient card) on every visit. Been to a lot of dispensaries and nobody does this.
Got to the place and literally waited 30 min for one guy to smell 13 different jars. I wanted to try a couple different things but didn’t get a chance to grab anything because I felt very rushed. Why is there one person working this place
Wow... Just WOW! I have been impatiently waiting for Bethany to get a premier Cannabis Dispensary, and we FINALLY have that thanks to the amazing people at Starbuds Bethany! The location is amazing, right off 23rd and Penn with easy access, it’s in a beautiful new building and if that wasn’t good enough the interior design is breathtaking. The products are neatly displayed in an organized fashion that is pleasing to the eye. The budtenders are extremely knowledgeable even with the store being open such a short amount of time. I love that the prices are out the door, and that there is always a daily deal or a flash sale (like the AMAZING $120 oz!) to make sure that I can save the most money as possible! And did I mention the rewards program?! What other company gives so much back to their patients?! I will 10000% be coming back to Starbuds in Bethany and telling all my friends! Thank you Jordan and Starbuds Bethany crew for finally showing Bethany what a real dispensary should be like!!
Great people great deals
This dispensary is amazing. Wonderful pricing to start. Checked out some of the flower and it was amazing. Even the budget flower looked absolutely amazing. Dalonta was my bud tender, and took the time to show me the various new strains this location has, and recommended various new ones I’ve never tried before. Despite being smaller than some other dispensaries, this dispensary has a great look and feel to it - not to mention the huge selection of flower. Definitely will be back.