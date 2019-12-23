SpiderMom1214 on February 23, 2020

Wow... Just WOW! I have been impatiently waiting for Bethany to get a premier Cannabis Dispensary, and we FINALLY have that thanks to the amazing people at Starbuds Bethany! The location is amazing, right off 23rd and Penn with easy access, it’s in a beautiful new building and if that wasn’t good enough the interior design is breathtaking. The products are neatly displayed in an organized fashion that is pleasing to the eye. The budtenders are extremely knowledgeable even with the store being open such a short amount of time. I love that the prices are out the door, and that there is always a daily deal or a flash sale (like the AMAZING $120 oz!) to make sure that I can save the most money as possible! And did I mention the rewards program?! What other company gives so much back to their patients?! I will 10000% be coming back to Starbuds in Bethany and telling all my friends! Thank you Jordan and Starbuds Bethany crew for finally showing Bethany what a real dispensary should be like!!