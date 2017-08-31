TenJed_77 on November 9, 2019

Don't usually like to complain much xz but I was very happy to have found that they had Sirius in the menu. Having been in the Rogue valley last year when Sirius Black hit the market, very pleased to find the possibility of something similar here in Denver. Now while they didn't have any in stock, I was more put off by the lack of response from the bud tender, when I asked her what she would suggest in it's place There wasn't much of a response at all, she just kind of stood there.