They were very helpful the lady that helped me was very helpful on prices and hoped to see us back in store soon very nice place her name was Dez thanks girl
4.9
10 reviews
I love how Priscilla always takes care of me and my husband every time I go in there I love the atmosphere it’s my favorite place to go
Have the friendliest staff of any dispensary I have ever been in. They also have lots of strains to choose from and their prices are very reasonable. This is my number one and only dispensary I go to.
Renee is the best by ever the bud is awesome
Good quality weed and plenty of flavors will be returning
James great today You're very knowledgeable
Don't usually like to complain much xz but I was very happy to have found that they had Sirius in the menu. Having been in the Rogue valley last year when Sirius Black hit the market, very pleased to find the possibility of something similar here in Denver. Now while they didn't have any in stock, I was more put off by the lack of response from the bud tender, when I asked her what she would suggest in it's place There wasn't much of a response at all, she just kind of stood there.
From Texas. Beautiful Dez showed us some dtown love 🔥 🔥 🔥
Great deals and bud Ant was a big help
First time here bomb deals bomb bud n we love Dez !!
