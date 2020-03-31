89 products
YOU CALL IT SUNDAY: Pick Any Daily Deal MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One 25% Off PHAT TUESDAY: 4 Gram Eighths WAX WEDNESDAY: 10% Off Select Wax THIRSTY THURSDAY: Buy One Drink, Get One 25% Off FROSTY FRIDAY: All Glass 10% Off STARBUDS SATURDAY: Wear or Buy Starbuds Gear, Get 10% Off
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
I-95
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wonder Saver
from Flower
22%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3
from Top Shelf
29%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$15.521 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mixture
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Gorilla
from Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
24%
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tanzanite
from Flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Slurricane
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blackcherry Dream
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12.931 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Big Bud
from flower
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PB&J
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
___
CBD
$10.341 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Poontang Pie
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Party Pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple
from Top Shelf
___
THC
___
CBD
$15.521 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
King Tut
from Unknown Brand
26%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tutankhamon
Strain
$12.931 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Chesse Cake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Carter Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.91 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Shake-Grandpa Stash
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Red Dirt Labs | Cartridge | 500mg
from Red Dirt Labs
65%
THC
___
CBD
$43.1½ g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Rancho Pura Verde | Sugar Wax | 1g
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.11 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Rancho Pura Verde | Budder | 1g
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.11 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Red Dirt Labs | Cartridge | Rawhide | 1000mg
from Red Dirt Labs
91%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Bootlegger | Cartridge | 1000mg
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$56.141 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Treehorn Productions LLC | Lazy Robot | Refill | GDP | .5g
from Treehorn Productions
1%
THC
1%
CBD
$34.48½ g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Treehorn Productions LLC | Lazy Robot | Refill | Green Crack | .5g
from Treehorn Productions
1%
THC
1%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$34.48½ g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Black Mesa | Keef | Shatter | 1G
from Harris & Watts Wellness Group LLC
1%
THC
1%
CBD
$38.791 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Rancho Pura Verde | Wax | 1g
from Rancho Pura Verde
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.11 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Caviar Gold | Cavi Cones | Berzerker | 1g
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.271 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Caviar Gold | Mini Caviar Joint | Raz |
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$5.171 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Treehorn Productions LLC | Syringe | RSO Full Spectrum | 1g
from Treehorn Productions
___
THC
___
CBD
$41.381 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | TrapCat | Diamonds | 1g
from Trap Cat Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$60.351 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Caviar Gold | Cavi Cones | Raspberry | 1g
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$21.551 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | JuJu | Cartridge | 1g
from Sooner Medical
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.11 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Buffalo Roze | Cartridge | 1000mg
from Buffalo Roze Fine Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.11 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Caviar Gold | Cavi Cones | Snoochie Boochies | 1g
from Caviar Gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$29.271 g
In-store only
| MEDICAL | JuJu | Syringe | 1g
from Sooner Care
___
THC
___
CBD
$43.11 g
In-store only
|MEDICAL | Cheeba Chews | Taffy | Caramel - Hybrid | 100mg
from Stash House
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25.86each
In-store only
| MEDICAL | Nature's Key | Bar | Strawberry Cream | 100mg
from Nature's Key
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$43.1each
In-store only
|MEDICAL | Cheeba Chews | Taffy | Chocolate - Sativa | 100mg
from Stash House
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$25.86each
In-store only
123