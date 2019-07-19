Susan-Schroeder05
close to home and out the door prices. employees are helpful and non judgmental!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
4.9
10 reviews
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great people and product. Prices are good, but when they have specials the prices are excellent. Definitely worth it to shop here and get on the text list.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
people are awesome
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Good prices, awesome staff! Great experience every time! 😊
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
best shop in town! staff is always super nice and helpful, service is quick, and haven't been disappointed with any of their flower.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Nice and helpful employees
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
The place is nice. They have a great deal on good flower. 2 for 20 pre rolls would def recommend for flower!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
convenient
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
This is my favorite dispensary in town! I have had many awesome results with their flower! Awesome prices!!! And the staff is fantastic!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
In the mass market of Cannabis Dispensaries, these folks stand out. I go with my wife weekly and it feels like home. Quality Cannabis, competitive prices and the Staff is amazing. If you are into shake, it is readily available here and at a wonderful price. You will not go wrong if you stop in and give them a try.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you both again soon!