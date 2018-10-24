TheBlakeRoss on November 4, 2019

Let me start off by saying that this dispensary has the best terpenes of any store in Longmont. Fragrant, pungent, tangy -or whatever adjective you like to use for things that have a pleasing smell- describes just a few of the pleasing aromas this place puts off. The staff is great, too! Chris was my bud tender; this man really knows his stuff, and he has never steered me wrong!