SHAKE SUNDAY: 10% Off Shake and Popcorn Bud MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Wax & Shatter THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off Topicals FAN FAVORITE FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $28 STARBUDS SATURDAY: 2 Starbuds Cartridges for $60
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.
All Products
Orange Crush | Sativa | Bud
from 16
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.93⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mockingbird | CBD 1:1 | Bud
from 32
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Fritter X (PTW x SSH) | Hybrid | Bud
from CC
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch | Indica | Shake
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Reign | Indica | Kief
from 13 Glass
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush | Hybrid | Bud
from 15
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cola | Indica | Bud
from 24
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake | Indica | Bud
from BF
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Fluffhead | Hybrid | Kief
from 13 Glass
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Anubis | Indica | Bud
from KP
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel | Sativa | Bud
from 11B
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 | Sativa | Shake
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Paris OG | Indica | Bud
from 1F
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Monster | Indica | Bud
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lindsay Lohan | Hybrid }| Bud
from 31
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.93⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Skunkberry | Hybrid | Flower
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze | Sativa | Flower
from 15
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Muffinz | Indica | Bud
from 33
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Niwot Shake
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdog 91 | Hybrid | Bud
from 1F
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chemdog 91 | Hybrid | Bud
from 15
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack | Sativa | Popcorn
from 12
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
| $99 oz Speical | Lemon Diesel | Hybrid | Bud
from 20
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.93⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
| $99 oz Special | Snowball | Hybrid | Bud
from 20
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.93⅛ oz
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani | Indica | Popcorn
from 1F
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemmiwinks | Hybrid | Shake
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$6.771 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemmiwinks | Hybrid | Popcorn
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison | Sativa | Bud
from 3
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 | Sativa | Bud
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Poison | Sativa | Bud
from 10D
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Haze | Sativa | Bud
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani | Indica | Popcorn
from 12
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Slayzerbeam | Sativa Hybrid | Popcorn
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sluricanne | Indica | Popcorn
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Star Killer | Hybrid | Bud
from 10
___
THC
___
CBD
$9.311 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Panda Puff | Indica | Bud
from 1
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Quarantine Kush | Hybrid | Bud
from MN
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from 1F
___
THC
___
CBD
$11.861 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue | Hybrid | Bud
from 11B
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa | Sativa Hybrid | Bud
from 11L
___
THC
___
CBD
$14.41 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
