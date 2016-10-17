Trehaze1
Perfect location, great prices, quality buds and great customer service help. shoutout to Dez and Tito 🙌
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Perfect location, great prices, quality buds and great customer service help. shoutout to Dez and Tito 🙌
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
The weed, staff, and store is always awesome! This is a great little pot shop! 10/10! I will be back!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Amazing employees! Helpful and knowledgeable about all the product.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great product, dope service.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Tito is amazing Great shop
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Tito and Alex helped us, they were great
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great selection, prices and quality. Starbudz is definitely the place to go.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
all the bud tenders are friendly and amazing
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Excellent customer service, plenty of options for everything! Lots of daily deals and great point/reward system! Fantastic experience and will definitely be returning!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Definitely have anything you need and always great service. Very friendly employees and eager to help with any questions!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!