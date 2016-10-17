minionmom
I can walk in here and it feels like walking into my second home. The service here is out of this world. The product is above the rest. I honestly love when I get to stop in here. Make sure to check out ALL their cool gear too!
4.9
10 reviews
The staff is really helpful and knowledgable. Dez was very helpful n fun n easy to talk too. The prices are great as is the quality of product!! Woild def reccommend!!
Great staff...great products... great prices!
I really like this one they budtenders are nice and knowledgeable I’d definitely recommend coming if you down here. Malissa’s like a sista!! Lol
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
The weed, staff, and store is always awesome! This is a great little pot shop! 10/10! I will be back!
love this dispensary... best marijuana strains love it here!!
Great prices and Staff!
Matty!!!
Sonia, Bob, Dez are THE BEST. Best stop in Pueblo!
Rek_ it_sun Great overall quality and the best wax
