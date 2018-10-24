Follow
Starbuds Southeast Aurora
(303) 699-1222
Daily Deals
SHAKE SUNDAY: Eighth Of Shake for $20 MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One Half Off PHAT TUESDAY: 5 Gram Eighths (TOP SHELF ONLY) WAX WEDNESDAY: 25% Off Select Wax THERAPEUTIC THURSDAY: 10% Off CBD Products TRIFECTA FRIDAY: Kaviar Joint, House Joint & Mini Joint for $25 SHATTER SATURDAY: 25% Off Select Shatter
Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change. (No in store special for online orders.)
Military Discount
10% Off All Items
*no discount applied when points are redeemed
Industry Discount
10% Off for any person with a valid MED Badge
