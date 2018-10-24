Wolfpack215
Great spot right down near DTC! Fair pricing fun staff
4.8
10 reviews
Very helpful every time. And quality products!!
This is the place to go for all your Bud needs. The staff is very knowledgeable and they have a great selection of flour wax edibles and dabs. The point system is a life saver for people like me that have a little too much month at the end of the money sometimes.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We are glad you like our higher rewards program! We hope to see you again soon!
LOVE the vape cartridges they have here. Good quality and very potent with an amazing price! Everyone I’ve spoken to has been welcoming and nice. 10/10.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great Lemon Sour Diesel, they seem to always have it and one of the best on the area. Employees are really cool too
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Great place great deals great products and great people I go there all the time and I would recommeanyonend this place to anyone
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
I glad this is my local dispensary. They have a great selection of items and the staff is very knowledgeable and friendly. I always look for Keith when I stop in; he always gets me pointed in the right direction.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
This location is the best location. The staff is amazing, helpful, and very informative. I couldn't ask for a better dispensary to call home. Thank you Starbuds for being my number 1.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Excellent location! Awesome tenders who always have fire recs and are great people. Love the buds as well, high quality shit.
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!
Best budristas and prices in town!
Thank you for your review and for coming in and shopping with us! We hope to see you again soon!