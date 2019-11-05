Follow
Lux Pot Shop - Ballard
206-294-5586
4140 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 698
Show All 160
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$415
Deals
Online Ordering + (Lux) Loyalty
Please use our updated menus for online orders! (Copy link below) https://luxpotshop.com/menus/ Up to date Ballard menu here http://menu.luxpotshop.com/ballard Sign up for our loyalty program to receive 20% off every 10 visits and receive direct texts about sales and events. 15% off entire purchase for signing up! Sign up here https://luxpotshop.com/loyalty-benefits/
Online Ordering + (Lux) Loyalty
Please use our updated menus for online orders! (Copy link below) https://luxpotshop.com/menus/ Up to date Ballard menu here http://menu.luxpotshop.com/ballard Sign up for our loyalty program to receive 20% off every 10 visits and receive direct texts about sales and events. 15% off entire purchase for signing up! Sign up here https://luxpotshop.com/loyalty-benefits/
All Products
ELE Elevate Cannabis Purple Pie 1 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Sour Cookies Silver Infused 1 Gram Pre-Roll
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$10.75each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Sour Diesel 7 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Sour Diesel 1 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Purple Pie 3.5 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Purple Punch 3.5 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Lemon Meringue 7 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Lemon Meringue 1 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Purple Pie 7 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Purple Punch 1 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Sour Diesel 3.5 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
ELE Elevate Cannabis Lemon Meringue 3.5 Gram
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
SUD (LUX) COLOR Branded Bic Lighter
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1.5each
In-store only
RTG Royal Tree Citrus Farmer 1 Gram Cartridge
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$38each
In-store only
KUS Kush Bottles Gray Palm C-Cell Battery 550mah - Gray
from Palm
___
THC
___
CBD
$27each
In-store only
RTG Royal Tree Purple Skunk 1 Gram Preroll
from Royal Tree Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
HAR Airo Pro Strain Blue Dream Distillate Cartridge 1 Gram
from Airo Pro
___
THC
___
CBD
$54.5each
In-store only
HAR Airo Pro Artisan Naughty & Nice Distillate Cartridge .5 Gram
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
CRA RSO Tanker 1 Gram Forbidden Fruit
from Craft Elixirs
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.75each
In-store only
CRA RSO Tanker 1 Gram Laughing Buddha
from Craft Elixirs
___
THC
___
CBD
$52.75each
In-store only
NEC Herba Locktite BHO Processed by X-Tracted BHO 1 Gram
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.75each
In-store only
NEC Herba Cookies N' Cream Dry Sift Kief 1 Gram
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
KOK Goldleaf Kobe 1 Gram
from Goldleaf Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.5each
In-store only
CRA RSO Tanker 1 Gram Shirley Temple High CBD
from Craft Elixirs
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.5each
In-store only
QGT Freddy's Fuego Blackbeard's Gold 3.75 Gram Pre-Roll 5 Pack
from Freddy's Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.25each
In-store only
NEC Herba Skagit Sticky #7 Dry Sift Kief 1 Gram
from Herba
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
BOT Journeyman Key Lime Fruit Jellies 1:1 CBD:THC 200mg
from Journeyman
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.75each
In-store only
QGT Freddy's Fuego Blue Cookies 3.75 Gram Pre-Roll 5 Pack
from Freddy's Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$36.25each
In-store only
XTR Refine x Burnwell Purple Punch 1 Gram
from Refine
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.5each
In-store only
XTR Refine x Herba Locktite 1 Gram
from Refine
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.5each
In-store only
XTR Refine x Royal Tree Gardens Ken's OG 1 Gram
from Refine
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.5each
In-store only
XTR Refine x Royal Tree Gardens Citrique 1 Gram
from Refine
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.5each
In-store only
XTR NW Concentrates Live Resin Gorilla Glue #4 1 Gram
from NW Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.75each
In-store only
SOL Tradition Tahoe OG Kush 4 Pack Prerolls - 3 Gram
from Solstice Tradition
___
THC
___
CBD
$16.5each
In-store only
XTR NW Concentrates Grateful Puff 1 Gram
from NW Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.75each
In-store only
SOL Native Herb Co. Native Kush 14 Gram
from Native Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
SOL Native Herb Co. Lemon Cake 7 Gram
from Native Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
SOL Native Herb Co. Lemon Cake 3.5 Gram
from Native Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$24.5each
In-store only
XTR Refine x Herba Gorilla Glue #4 1 Gram
from Refine
___
THC
___
CBD
$59.5each
In-store only
SOL Native Herb Co. Lost Coast 7 Gram
from Native Herb Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
12345 ... 104