ogseattlemom
The company has a reputation of sexism (LONG, long list of women), racism, and trans-phobia. They were caught stealing tips and hours from their employees and were ordered to pay it back, although the settlement required they only pay a fraction of what they stole, because it went back so many years. A number of complaints and suits are currently filed with the office of civil rights. They profit off of inclusive branding, but fail in practice. I for one will never, ever support them with my dollar again.