Daves-Not-Here on December 23, 2018

I recommend this place to my friends, or anyone looking for an upscale weed shop. The whole place has great vibes, smells great, looks upscale but is not overpriced. This has been my weed shop for three years and when I first came in as a newbie to buying legal weed they patiently answered all my questions and gave me great advice. Bud tenders are always friendly and helpful, I tip them well because the service is always excellent and they earned it. Only “problem” is there is always so much cool new stuff I have trouble sticking to my budget! Have never had to wait in line for than 15 minutes and it’s usually five minutes or less. Once you go LUX you never go back!