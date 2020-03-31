3087 products
Save Time. Order Online. http://menu.luxpotshop.com/lakecity Please sign up for our loyalty program to receive 20% off every 10 visits and to receive direct texts/emails about sales and events. 15% off entire purchase for signing up! Sign up at https://www.splango.com/customer_sign_up/sign_up/101336 Or by texting "join" to 206.202.8935
(Lux) Loyalty
All Products
Stormy D #1 by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.251 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
KOK Goldleaf Wedding Cake 14 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$208½ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Glue by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
20.25%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$8.751 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies N Cream by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GSG Fire Bros Memberberry 7 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$92.5¼ oz
In-store only
NEC Herba Hawaiian Dutch 2 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$242 g
In-store only
Wedding Punch by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.251 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Garlic Glue by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Solstice
from Solstice
___
THC
___
CBD
$38.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Sherbert Haze by Elevate
from Elevate
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Sherbert by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Plushberry by Suspended Brands
from Suspended Brands
22.97%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Plushberry
Strain
$8.751 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
24 K Gold by Saints
from Saints
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.251 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Kimbo Kush by Experience Organics
from Experience Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Honey Tree by Gold Leaf Gardens
from Gold Leaf Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SPR Sour Tropicanna 3.5 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
REC High Tide Clementine 3.5 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$46.25⅛ oz
In-store only
REC High Tide Sundae Driver 7 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$92.5¼ oz
In-store only
REC High Tide Clementine 2 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.52 g
In-store only
Pie Hoe by Exotikz
from Exotikz
___
THC
___
CBD
$104¼ oz
In-store only
Zkittlez by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$92.5¼ oz
In-store only
NOR Solutions Kriss Kross 28 Gram
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Kriss Kross
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
NOR Private Reserve Pink Cookies 14 Gram
from Unknown Brand
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Cookies
Strain
$80½ oz
In-store only
Apple Pie by Freddy's Fuego
from Freddy's Fuego
22.16%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Apple Pie
Strain
$13.251 g
In-store only
Animal Face by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
EXO Exotikz Lemonchello 7 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$115.5¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Snickerdoodle by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
EXO Exotikz Sunset Sherbet 1 Gram
from Exotikz
22.45%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$17.751 g
In-store only
Amaretto by High Tide
from HIGH TIDE
___
THC
___
CBD
$26.52 g
+1 more size
In-store only
NOR Private Reserve Cherry Sherbert 7 Gram
from Unknown Brand
20.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Cherry Sherbet
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
NOR Private Reserve Cherry Sherbert 14 Gram
from Unknown Brand
23.4%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Cherry Sherbet
Strain
$80½ oz
In-store only
Purple Punchsicle by Exotikz
from Exotikz
___
THC
___
CBD
$104¼ oz
In-store only
Layer Cake by Lifted Cannabis
from Lifted Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$13.251 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MEF Mother Earth Farms Donkey Butter 7 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81¼ oz
In-store only
WBC Dutch Treat Haze Sugar Shake 14 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$49.5½ oz
In-store only
MEF Mother Earth Farms Stir Fry 7 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81¼ oz
In-store only
KOK Goldleaf Amnesia OG 1 Gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Dutch by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin'
22.5%
THC
1.24%
CBD
Dutch
Strain
$242 g
In-store only
Dutch #5 by Trail Blazin
from Trail Blazin'
24.5%
THC
1.69%
CBD
Dutch #5
Strain
$140½ oz
In-store only
