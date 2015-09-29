Seattlesmoker420
Incredibly expensive you will pay more for the same items here over anywhere else. Selection is usually old/dry. Vendor selection isn’t the greatest either. Deal system is garbage. Do not shop here.
4.3
10 reviews
Not impressed at all don't waste your money here
Excellent service, products, and people. Sarah, and everyone else helped me on my recent visit.
Lux is my local dispensary. Sarah and Caroline have helped me the last couple times and they are terrific with the suggestions they offer. The whole place is chill, friendly, and attentive. I never wait for more than maybe 30 seconds before I get help. They are well staffed! Their online ordering is easy as well. Great shop!
Meh. You don’t always get what you pay for. I’ve had some good transactions in the past, but this shop was never anything special. I like variety and frequently try new strains, so I end up here once in awhile, even though I generally prefer their neighboring competitors. When I got home from my most recent visit to Lux, I noticed the gram of flower I’d just bought was a year old. After sitting in a cheap plastic packet all that time, the fragrance had faded. Tell me again why I should be happy to pay higher prices than their neighbors charge?
Fast and attentive service. Both budtenders I’ve engaged with have been extremely knowledgeable and steered me right!
The didn't have the gram of purple G bud for thirty but they sure did sell me 2 half grams for thirty, proving the dispensary has heart! I also told them everyone asked High Altitude that is the ONLY WA Grower for Black Magic Kush but in sucky time-intensive cleaning flower rather than 30 second flame blow clean dab rig (that is what it is all about in the end not having to spend hours on cleaning making sure it is clean and only having to deep clean 1 time a week/recondition a nail way better than dealing with flower knowing they have a T Rex concentrate Maker for lass then two hundred that High Altitude could be using to make millions by selling Black Magic in Concentrate). From what I can tell, the bud tenders and manager are really about getting people their strain, and they know we don't care about anything other than: God, Goddess, and Magic buds especially when former MILITARY only take hard-core BUDS PLEASE GET THEM TO PUT BM IN CONCENTRATE!
Good looking shop, but that’s about it. Employees are pleasant but not knowledgeable. They also try to push the house brand, Herba, and it’s low quality. Do yourself a favor and go to Herb(n) Elements up the street — better products, smart staff, and reasonable prices.
Great location. Really cool store. bought an 1/8 of Effin Incredible for $38.....it looks like some good outdoor or some ok indoor. its not like the state has made owning these places easy but I expect more for my money than the average consumer. If your in a pinch it's convenient but I think prices are steep for what I found.
Excellent service! We're new to the area and our budtender (skinny fellow with big red hair, didn't catch his name) was very helpful in guiding through the purchase. Chill, relaxed atmosphere but professional. 10/10. Will visit again!