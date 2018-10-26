K1234321 on October 31, 2019

BEWARE!!!! Husband bought a cartridge at $30, stepped outside and noticed the date on the packaging said 2016!!!! A 3 year old cart!!!! He walked right back in 10 seconds later asking for an exchange. The bud tender said they “can’t exchange. Only if there is a mechanical error!” They charge TOP DOLLAR for OLD meds! Just go down the street to West Coast Organics where they’re friendlier, it’s cleaner and their meds are better! This isn’t the first time we’ve been disappointed with Stateline, but this was the last straw. Stateline you are a prime example of what every dispensary SHOULD NOT BE!