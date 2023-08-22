Statis Cannabis Dispensary, the premier destination for cannabis enthusiasts in the Bronx. As the first legal cannabis dispensary in the area, we are proud to bring the finest selection of products and a unique urban luxury experience to our community. At Statis Cannabis Dispensary, we prioritize top-quality customer service and strive to create an inviting atmosphere for everyone who walks through our doors. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff are passionate about cannabis and dedicated to providing you with the best possible experience. Whether you're a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, we are here to guide you every step of the way. We believe in the power of education and aim to empower our customers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. Our team of experts is always available to answer any questions you may have, offer recommendations, and help you discover new and exciting products that suit your preferences and needs. As a local business, we are deeply committed to being an active and responsible member of the community. We strive to foster strong relationships with our neighbors, collaborating with local organizations and initiatives to support positive change and give back to the Bronx. We believe in the transformative potential of cannabis and aim to contribute to the well-being and prosperity of our community through our actions. We invite you to experience the fusion of urban luxury and cannabis culture at Statis Cannabis Dispensary. Discover a new level of service, education, and community engagement as we redefine the cannabis experience in the Bronx.