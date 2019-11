Errraakk on October 3, 2019

I showed up to this dispensary the other night at 9:47pm doors were locked and the store looked empty. Store hours say they’re open till 10pm. I called the store and the person who answered the phone said that if no one is in the store after 9:45pm their system shuts down. I was very turned away by this dispensary runs it’s last 15 minutes of being open. I’ve heard so much hype over this dispensary and my first time trying to visit this dispensary I couldn’t even go in.