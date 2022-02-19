High! Welcome to Sticky Diamond, at our facility we have the upmost pride in providing our customers with an excellent experience with 1st class products and outstanding service. Grower Owner Operator Dustin Sprague takes the time to hand craft every plant in a all natural organic style. I have been a medical caregiver for 10 plus years,all self taught growing for 15 years. My journey began as a patient using medical marijuana, and this lead me to learning to grow my own. This quickly resulted in me discovering that this was my passion and I wanted to provide people like myself, with an alternative besides prescription medication and access to the best cannabis possible. Our store front is located in Rome Maine, we are rural but not far from Belgrade Lakes, Augusta, Waterville, and neighboring towns. All of our marijuana products are cultivated and hand crafted in our indoor facility. From seed to harvest grown in soil without any synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. All Flowers are hand trimmed and handled as little as possible to ensure the purest product to the consumer. All flower strains are grown to full ripeness and never harvested early to ensure maximum potency. Always introducing new flower strains, but we try to keep our customers favorites on the shelf. Each plant is grown with love and blessed at harvest thanking God and asking that the plant helps everyone using it, and that it may bless there lives. After harvest all parts of the plant are utilized, starting with using the trim to make our handmade Kief, Bubble Hash, and cannabis oil. Using our high quality Kief, and Bubble Hash we then take it a step further and extract Rosin, through using heat and pressure this results in a non solvent Hash oil(extremely potent)!! The Hemp that is used is locally grown and extracted, to infuse all of our CBD products and edibles. All of our Edible products are made in our shop with our cannabis oil. We also offer to our customers who prefer CBD without the THC effects a long list of edibles and CBD oil that can be used as is, or to infuse your own products at home. We also provide accessories for smoking, vaping and miscellaneous items. Please feel free to come check our store Sticky Diamond at your convenience or call with any questions!