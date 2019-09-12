Kstaubitz90 on December 7, 2019

i found Stiiizy on Weedmaps earlier this week when i was planning a busy day and was trying to find a place along my way to pick up some concentrates. I have made two trip here since and i gotta say they have some pretty awesome prices, and huge selection of just about everything. the staff has been very friendly both times ive been in. My only gripe is that the concentrates display is kinda difficult to view and with the heat from that lights in the display case the concentrates start to break down and dont look so attractive, i was looking for a particular consistency but everything in the display was altered and there is no knowing how long they have been sitting with lids off baking on low. also wasnt able to smell them. i decided on the ursa skittles which in the display had a sugar-y consistency but when i got home and open it it was much closer to a diamond sauce. -online menus need work, concentrates are in multiple categories and hard to filter though