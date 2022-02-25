Its a good try, but they are missing the boat on quality. Gave them a second try yet every time i pick up the quality is just not there. This time around i picked up a set of different branded pre-rolls and the latest MFG/PKG is 5/19/21 and today is 2/25/2022. Which leads to dry brittle bud. 1st time i tried was just flower and that was worst. Granted is a clean spot lots of money spent on the design and location. But the quality is just not there. Service tries but they are just not educated and they struggled to look for anything that was packaged sooner then over 6 months. Hopefully they can turn that around.