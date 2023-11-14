dispensary
Medical & Recreational
STIIIZY Corona GRAND OPENING
Corona, California
2235.9 miles away
In-store purchasing only
This store’s menu is not available
About this dispensary
STIIIZY Corona GRAND OPENING
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
1365 E 6th St, Corona, CA
License C10-0001269-LIC
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards acceptedstorefront
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
8am - 9:45pm
monday
8am - 9:45pm
tuesday
8am - 9:45pm
wednesday
8am - 9:45pm
thursday
8am - 9:45pm
friday
8am - 9:45pm
saturday
10am - 9:45pm
Photos of STIIIZY Corona GRAND OPENING
Show all photos