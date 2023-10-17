STIIIZY El Centro
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

El CentroCalifornia
2156.5 miles away
  In-store purchasing only

Ordering not available

About this dispensary

VISION & MISSION We are driven by entrepreneurial spirit; guided by an authentic understanding of cannabis and cannabis culture; and committed to social justice. From license acquisition to class leading operations, STIIIZY is singularly focused on creating value for our customers, our investors and our communities. INCLUSIVITY Cannabis culture is a vibrant and diverse community that welcomes individuals from all walks of life - whether you're a skater, an elderly person, a college student, a veteran, or a family member. We take pride in creating an inclusive environment that encourages everyone to express themselves freely. Our culture fosters unity and promotes open and honest dialogue, bringing together people from different backgrounds and experiences. HEALING For us, cannabis culture is more than just a recreational pastime - it's a powerful tool for healing and transformation. Whether you're seeking relief from physical or emotional pain, or striving to spark meaningful conversations about social issues, cannabis provides a platform for personal growth and societal progress. By promoting empathy and understanding, we believe that cannabis can help build a more compassionate and equitable world. THE JOURNEY Our culture is constantly evolving and adapting, driven by new innovations and changing attitudes. We're on a journey to overcome the stigma and legal barriers that have historically plagued cannabis use, much like the fight against Prohibition in the early 20th century. We envision a future where cannabis is fully embraced as a positive force for individual and collective well-being.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 3
3009 S Dogwood Rd, El Centro, CA
License C10-0001107-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accesible

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 9:45pm
monday
6am - 9:45pm
tuesday
6am - 9:45pm
wednesday
6am - 9:45pm
thursday
6am - 9:45pm
friday
6am - 9:45pm
saturday
6am - 9:45pm

Photos of STIIIZY El Centro

1 Review of STIIIZY El Centro

4.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere