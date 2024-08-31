STIIIZY - Encinitas
Logo for STIIIZY - Encinitas
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

STIIIZY - Encinitas

Encinitas, CA
2243.6 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Loading...
1006 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

STIIIZY - Encinitas

Welcome to STIIIZY Encinitas, your go-to spot in Encinitas for top-quality cannabis. We offer a variety of premium flowers, edibles, concentrates, and of course, our famous Pods. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff is here to help you find everything you need. We pride ourselves in ensuring you get the best quality and the best prices. Visit STIIIZY and discover the best cannabis in town.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
1030 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA
Send a message
Call 760-281-0086
Visit website
License C10-0001435-LIC
StorefrontMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 8:45pm
monday
7am - 8:45pm
tuesday
7am - 8:45pm
wednesday
7am - 8:45pm
thursday
7am - 8:45pm
friday
7am - 8:45pm
saturday
7am - 8:45pm

Photos of STIIIZY - Encinitas

Promotions at STIIIZY - Encinitas

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from STIIIZY - Encinitas

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of STIIIZY - Encinitas

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.