DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
STIIIZY Harbor City
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
STIIIZY Harbor City
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
1513 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA
License C10-0001186-LIC
StorefrontAsian owned
Hours and Info (PT)
thursday
9am - 9:45pm
friday
9am - 9:45pm
saturday
9am - 9:45pm
sunday
9am - 9:45pm
monday
9am - 9:45pm
tuesday
9am - 9:45pm
wednesday
9am - 9:45pm
0 Reviews of STIIIZY Harbor City
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.