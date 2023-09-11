STIIIZY - Indio
Logo for STIIIZY - Indio
DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL

STIIIZY - Indio

Indio, CA
2168.1 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this dispensary

STIIIZY - Indio

Located in the heart of beautiful Coachella Valley, STIIIZY Indio boasts a spacious sales floor bathed in warm, natural light, making it the perfect spot to stock up on favorite STIIIZY products and 3rd Party Brands. Our knowledgeable staff will find something for your every need. Make STIIIZY Indio your first stop before hitting the raving at a festival, playing a round of golf, chilling out under Joshua Tree’s spectacular night skies, or enjoying a night out in Palm Springs.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
82900 Ave. 42, Indio, CA
Send a message
Call (442) 325-9762
License C10-0001495-LIC
StorefrontMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
6am - 9:45pm
monday
6am - 9:45pm
tuesday
6am - 9:45pm
wednesday
6am - 9:45pm
thursday
6am - 9:45pm
friday
6am - 9:45pm
saturday
10am - 9:45pm

Photos of STIIIZY - Indio

Promotions at STIIIZY - Indio

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from STIIIZY - Indio

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of STIIIZY - Indio

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.