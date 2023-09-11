About this dispensary
STIIIZY - Indio
Located in the heart of beautiful Coachella Valley, STIIIZY Indio boasts a spacious sales floor bathed in warm, natural light, making it the perfect spot to stock up on favorite STIIIZY products and 3rd Party Brands. Our knowledgeable staff will find something for your every need. Make STIIIZY Indio your first stop before hitting the raving at a festival, playing a round of golf, chilling out under Joshua Tree’s spectacular night skies, or enjoying a night out in Palm Springs.
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
82900 Ave. 42, Indio, CA
License C10-0001495-LIC
StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
6am - 9:45pm
monday
6am - 9:45pm
tuesday
6am - 9:45pm
wednesday
6am - 9:45pm
thursday
6am - 9:45pm
friday
6am - 9:45pm
saturday
10am - 9:45pm
Photos of STIIIZY - Indio
Promotions at STIIIZY - Indio
Updates from STIIIZY - Indio
0 Reviews of STIIIZY - Indio
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.