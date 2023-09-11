Located in the heart of beautiful Coachella Valley, STIIIZY Indio boasts a spacious sales floor bathed in warm, natural light, making it the perfect spot to stock up on favorite STIIIZY products and 3rd Party Brands. Our knowledgeable staff will find something for your every need. Make STIIIZY Indio your first stop before hitting the raving at a festival, playing a round of golf, chilling out under Joshua Tree’s spectacular night skies, or enjoying a night out in Palm Springs.