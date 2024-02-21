STIIIZY North Hollywood
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

North Hollywood, CA
2273.5 miles away

About this dispensary

STIIIZY VISION: TO BRING CANNABIS CULTURE TO THE WORLD INCLUSIVITY Cannabis culture is a vibrant and diverse community that welcomes individuals from all walks of life - whether you're a skater, an elderly person, a college student, a veteran, or a family member. We take pride in creating an inclusive environment that encourages everyone to express themselves freely. Our culture fosters unity and promotes open and honest dialogue, bringing together people from different backgrounds and experiences. HEALING For us, cannabis culture is more than just a recreational pastime - it's a powerful tool for healing and transformation. Whether you're seeking relief from physical or emotional pain, or striving to spark meaningful conversations about social issues, cannabis provides a platform for personal growth and societal progress. By promoting empathy and understanding, we believe that cannabis can help build a more compassionate and equitable world. THE JOURNEY Our culture is constantly evolving and adapting, driven by new innovations and changing attitudes. We're on a journey to overcome the stigma and legal barriers that have historically plagued cannabis use, much like the fight against Prohibition in the early 20th century. We envision a future where cannabis is fully embraced as a positive force for individual and collective well-being.

6218 Lakershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA
License C10-0001330-LIC
ATMCash acceptedStorefront

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8am - 9:45pm
monday
8am - 9:45pm
tuesday
8am - 9:45pm
wednesday
8am - 9:45pm
thursday
8am - 9:45pm
friday
8am - 9:45pm
saturday
8am - 9:45pm

Photos of STIIIZY North Hollywood

