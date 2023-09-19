Grand Opening Deals! - First 125 customers get exclusive STIIIZY bong (Valid 9/30 only) - First 300 customers get STIIIZY T-Shirt! (Valid 9/30 only) - First 3000 customers get STIIIZY Black 3.5g Flower (Valid 9/30 only) - 30% Off All STIIIZY Branded Products! (valid 9/30-10/6) - Up to 30% off Brands (valid 9/30-10/6) Camino Pure Beauty CLSICS Seventh Wave (Humboldt Marijuana CO, Harry Smallz, 4geez) Traditional Unlock exclusive STIIIZY merch giveaways by spending tiers $50 Purchase: Stickers, Lighter, Pack of Papers, Medium Rolling Tray, Grinder, Drawstring Bag $100 Purchase: Stickers, Lighter, Pack of Papers, Medium Rolling Tray, Grinder, Drawstring Bag, Flag $200 Purchase: Stickers, Lighter, Pack of Papers, Medium Rolling Tray, Grinder, Drawstring Bag, Flag, Bag Bong $300 Purchase: Stickers, Lighter, Pack of Papers, Medium Rolling Tray, Grinder, Drawstring Bag, Flag, Bag Bong, Rig or Skateboard Take a survey for your chance to win a PS5 gaming console Note: All STIIIZY flower deals will cost you 1 cent at checkout. All deals contingent upon a purchase in store. Limit 1 one per customer. While supplies last. Other terms and conditions may apply. * Voted #1 Dispensary Experience in California in 2022! * Over 6,000 Verified 5 Star Reviews * Lowest Prices in Town - All Taxes & Fees Included HUGE SAVINGS - NO CAP - STAY STIIIZY