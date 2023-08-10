Just giving everyone a heads up if they plan on visiting Stiiizy for the Black Label deals. There might not be anything left! I drove nearly an hour to get to Stiiizy Oxnard today, 112 miles round trip. I went there just for the Black Label 7g bags and I was planning to get anything other than the Sunset Sherbet, but when I got there, Sunset Sherbet was the only thing left. I don't understand how they allow their supply to run out like that, especially without offering some other deal to make up for it, but I simply left without getting anything. I considered giving their Gray Label product another chance. I didn't care for in the past since it was very dry and lacked flavor and potency, but I considered it. Unfortunately the person at the counter knew nothing about the strains they carry and was not very helpful. So ya, it was a bad experience for me overall. To be honest, I now question whether or not I even want to return there.