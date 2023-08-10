Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
STIIIZY Oxnard
Grand Opening Deals! #1 - First 100 customers get an exclusive STIIIZY bong. #2 - First 300 customers get an STIIIZY Grand Opening T-Shirt! #3 - First 2000 customers get a STIIIZY Black 3.5g Flower. #4 - First 135 customers get an exclusive STIIIZY Hash Hole Blunt #5 - 30% Off All STIIIZY products #7 - All Day: Every paying customer will be entered into a raffle to win a next gen gaming console #8 - Other Brand Deals: Uncle Arnies BOGO for $1 Maven Flower 3.5g BOGO for $1 CLSICS Concentrates 1g BOGO for $1 Northern Emeralds Flower 3.5g BOGO for $1 Sluggers Preroll BOGO for $1 Note: All STIIIZY flower deals will cost you $.01 cent at checkout. All deals contingent upon a purchase in store. Limit 1 one per customer. Offer valid on 7/15 only. * Voted #1 Dispensary Experience in California in 2022! * Over 6,000 Verified 5 Star Reviews * Lowest Prices in Town - All Taxes & Fees Included HUGE SAVINGS - NO CAP - EXPIRES 7/15/23 at midnight