STIIIZY Pacheco will be the 15th branded location overall for STIIIZY, and the eighth in the Northern California area. It is Located 5.5 miles North of Walnut Creek, 19 miles Northeast of Oakland, and 27 Miles Northeast of San Francisco. FEATURES - Innovative pod system that allows customers to shop at their own pace and avoid bottlenecks at the register. - Exclusive STIIIZY cannabis product and brand merchandise, including apparel and smoking accessories. - Products from 55+ California-based cannabis brands. - Unique vinyl wall mural in the retail space. - Conveniently located off Interstate 680 (I-680). STIIIZY Pacheco will remain OPEN during regular hours, through quarantine and holidays. We encourage social distancing! We offer a safe, socially distanced, one-stop shop for all things cannabis, with a comprehensive collection of in-demand products available at incredibly low prices. Find exclusive STIIIZY Extracts, LIIIT Powered by STIIIZY, and over 55+ other quality brands available here!