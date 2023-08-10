DEALS & SPECIALS As a fresh addition to the community, we're thrilled to introduce our discounted menu and special ounce deals for a limited time. Experience top-quality cannabis at unbeatable prices at our new Parkmerced location! YOUR GO-TO CANNABIS DISPENSARY IN SAN FRANCISCO STIIIZY Parkmerced, your premier cannabis dispensary, is conveniently nestled in the vibrant Parkmerced neighborhood, just a stone's throw away from popular destinations like Lake Merced and San Francisco State University. With our weekly deals, securing your favorite OG THC Pods or stocking up on edibles has never been easier. After visiting us, enjoy a stroll around the beautiful Lake Merced or explore the lively university campus. Visit us soon to explore our top-quality cannabis products while supplies last, and experience the best of Parkmerced! MEET OUR KNOWLEDGEABLE AND FRIENDLY STIIIZY BUDTENDERS Our Budtenders are the heart of STIIIZY Parkmerced, embodying our commitment to the cannabis industry and our clients. They're not just staff members - they're educated cannabis enthusiasts who take pride in their role. Our Budtenders are equipped with extensive knowledge and a friendly demeanor, ready to assist you in finding the perfect cannabis product for your needs. We're proud to have a team that genuinely cares about their work and the clients they serve, enhancing the STIIIZY experience at every interaction. YOUR PREMIER CANNABIS DISPENSARY IN THE BAY AREA The opening of our new dispensary in Parkmerced brings your favorite STIIIZY products even closer to home. Choose from a diverse selection of cannabis offerings, including premium flower strains, pre-rolls, potent concentrates, soothing topicals, tasty edibles, and exclusive STIIIZY merch. Our commitment to quality, experiential retail, and our loyal client base have earned us the distinction of being the #1 cannabis brand in California. And we're not stopping there - we're setting our sights on becoming a leading cannabis brand in Michigan too!