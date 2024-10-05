About this dispensary
STIIIZY South Coast
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
675 Paularino Ave, Ste 5-7, Costa Mesa, CA
License C10-0001368-LIC
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
7am - 9:45pm
monday
7am - 9:45pm
tuesday
7am - 9:45pm
wednesday
7am - 9:45pm
thursday
7am - 9:45pm
friday
7am - 9:45pm
saturday
7am - 9:45pm
Photos of STIIIZY South Coast
Promotions at STIIIZY South Coast
Updates from STIIIZY South Coast
0 Reviews of STIIIZY South Coast
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.