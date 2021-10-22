STIIIZY Suisun City is committed to supplying premium quality cannabis products. Get yours today! Introducing the new generation of cannabis. Fully equipped with interactive / visual art installations, exclusive STIIIZY merch, and more STIIIZY Suisun City is your one-stop shop for all things cannabis and lifestyle! Visit now for an immersive cannabis experience like no other. Open daily from 8 AM - 10 PM 18 with official state med document and state ID 21 with State ID