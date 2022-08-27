Our second STIIIZY retail store in Los Angeles, 17th over all, opened on June 18, 2022, and is located at 1570 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006. Resting at the corner of Western Ave and Venice Blvd and easily accessible from the Santa Monica Fwy, STIIIZY Western carries on our commitment to serving the many culturally diverse communities of Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods and cities. The neighborhoods include but aren’t limited to West Adam Heights, Harvard Heights, Western Heights, Arlington Heights, Mid City, Lafayette Square, Victoria Park, Dockweiler, Oxford Square, Country Club Park, Wilshire Park, Koreatown, Pico Union, El Salvador Community Corridor, Adams-Normandie, Jefferson Park, University Park, Brookside, Central LA, Rampart Village, Cienega, Oakwood, Greater Wilshire/Hancock Park, Little Armenia, Thai Town, Melrose Hill, and well beyond. Cities include Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Ladera Heights, Inglewood, Westmont, Universal City, Hawthorne, Gargena, and other Los Angeles-area communities. STIIIZY Western adds value with another immersive and experiential retail location, like our famous STIIIZY DTLA cannabis dispensary. Due to STIIIZY Cannabis Dispensary Western’s location in the vibrant Los Angeles area, it’s close to a variety of cultural and known attractions like Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, The Underground Museum, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, The Museum of Jurassic Technology, to name a few. Like STIIIZY DTLA, our other Los Angeles dispensary cannabis store on Western Ave features exclusive visual art installations that provide an immersive weed shopping experience.