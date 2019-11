Thevapeconnisouer on August 14, 2019

5 STAR SERVICE, 5 STAR PRODUCT, 5 STAR LOCATION!!!! I definitely recommend trying this place out, they have tons of different of products to choose from at a vey good price. My eyes struck right towards my favorite vape when I walked in (Heavy Hitters) so I got the Lemonade sativa and it is the best vape I have ever had!