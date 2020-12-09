Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Stone Age Meds Tulsa
Tulsa's OG Dispensary on Route 66. We offer clones as well as flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals. We have the most knowledgeable and friendly staff in the state and boast the BEST PRICES AND QUALITY. We ONLY accept clean testing products to provide for our patients. If we won't ingest it ourselves, we won't sell it to you.
Leafly member since 2020
Followers: 0
6305 E 11th Street Blue Building, Tulsa, OK
License DAAA-0H13-9WGO
storefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
10am-6pm
Photos of Stone Age Meds Tulsa
Show all photos