Twisterchick263 on November 21, 2019

This is my go to place... The bud tenders kick ass and so does the rest of the staff.. Very relaxed setting, they have never ever made me feel rushed at all... They are also all more then willing to help out and answer any and all questions you could possibly have... This is absolutely the best place for deals on dabs! And love the point system! keep up the great work guys!