Story Cannabis - Bell Glendale
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Story Cannabis - Bell Glendale

GlendaleArizona
1955.4 miles away
Loading...

Deals

Order these limited-time deals for pickup (or delivery, where it's legal)!

Available today

Pressd - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Pressd - BOGO
Available Fri & Sat until 4/1
Dr. Greenthumb - BOGO 3.5g image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Dr. Greenthumb - BOGO 3.5g
Available Sun, Fri, Sat until 3/18
Baked Bros - BOGO on Baked Bros Live Hash Rosin image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Baked Bros - BOGO on Baked Bros Live Hash Rosin
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Vital - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Vital - BOGO
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Sprinkle - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Sprinkle - BOGO
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Sublime - BOGO edibles image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Sublime - BOGO edibles
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO concentrates image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO concentrates
Available Tue & Sat until 4/1
Canary - BOGO vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Canary - BOGO vapes
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Drip - BOGO concentrates image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Drip - BOGO concentrates
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Drip - BOGO vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Drip - BOGO vapes
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Tropics - BOGO Solventless Rosin Vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tropics - BOGO Solventless Rosin Vapes
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO all vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO all vapes
Available Tue & Sat until 4/1
Dutchie - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Dutchie - BOGO
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Tumble - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tumble - BOGO
Available Saturdays until 4/1
Hot Rods - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Hot Rods - BOGO
Available Sat & Sun until 4/1
Lady Like - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Lady Like - BOGO
Available Fri & Sat until 4/1
Tru Infusion - BOGO Baked Goods & Gummies image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Tru Infusion - BOGO Baked Goods & Gummies
Available Sun, Fri, Sat until 4/1
Stiiizy - BOGO Pods & Disposables image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Stiiizy - BOGO Pods & Disposables
Available Thu-Sat until 4/1
Simply Twisted - BOGO image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Simply Twisted - BOGO
Available Fri & Sat until 4/1
Fade Co - BOGO 1g Live Resin vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
Fade Co - BOGO 1g Live Resin vapes
Available Tue, Thu-Sat until 4/1

Promotions

This dispensary isn’t sharing any promotions right now. Check back later!
Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.