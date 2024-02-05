Story Cannabis | South Chandler
Story Cannabis | South Chandler
dispensary
Recreational

Story Cannabis | South Chandler

ChandlerArizona
1946.9 miles away
Loading...
867 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Story Cannabis | South Chandler

Welcome to Story South Chandler, formerly Oasis South, your go-to spot for premium cannabis, conveniently situated near South Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway. Come in and browse our wide array of high-quality cannabis products, showcasing popular brands such as Fade Co., Abundant Organics, Stiiizy, Timeless, and Drip. Our enthusiastic and well-informed budtenders are on hand to guide you towards the best products to suit your requirements. Whether you require cannabis for medicinal purposes or you're seeking to experience the entourage effect, Oasis South has got you covered. So, step into Oasis South Dispensary today and let us help you navigate the world of cannabis with ease and confidence.

Leafly member since 2015

Followers: 5714
26427 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ
Call 602-903-3665
Visit website
License 0000151ESTVN87881223
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Story Cannabis | South Chandler

Show all photos

2468 Reviews of Story Cannabis | South Chandler

4.5
Quality
4.5
Service
4.5
Atmosphere