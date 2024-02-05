Story Cannabis | South Chandler

Welcome to Story South Chandler, formerly Oasis South, your go-to spot for premium cannabis, conveniently situated near South Arizona Avenue and Hunt Highway. Come in and browse our wide array of high-quality cannabis products, showcasing popular brands such as Fade Co., Abundant Organics, Stiiizy, Timeless, and Drip. Our enthusiastic and well-informed budtenders are on hand to guide you towards the best products to suit your requirements. Whether you require cannabis for medicinal purposes or you're seeking to experience the entourage effect, Oasis South has got you covered. So, step into Oasis South Dispensary today and let us help you navigate the world of cannabis with ease and confidence.