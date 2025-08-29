DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Story Cannabis - Midtown Phoenix
24 Reviews of Story Cannabis - Midtown Phoenix
4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
S........0
August 29, 2025
They recommended Drip Oils + Extracts because it local grown! They gave me the 5g Chesmitry Live Badder jar that was nothing more than chemical cream! A low quality paste that I guarantee has mad toxins in it. This has never been tested and has several tones of color to the material. I tried it in my yocan and with a new rig, but have only harvested a splitting headache! I have never been ripped off by a store before but this is unusable product that nobody should be consuming! I feel as if this store robbed me, I can not recommend.
w........3
October 19, 2025
Verified Shopper
Extremely helpful and very easy process
J........n
September 6, 2025
Verified Shopper
This place is clean, roomy and the staff are very nice. Good experience! I’ll definitely be back:)
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much for the kind words! We’re glad you had a great experience and appreciate you noticing the clean space and friendly staff. Can’t wait to see you back soon! 😊
September 25, 2025
w........i
July 24, 2025
I've shopped at Phoenix Jungle Boys a handful of times. Edward recognized and greeted me by name as I entered the store yesterday. Edward and the other team members at this store are professional, courteous, attentive, and welcoming. Great people, great products, great prices. Jungle Boys is my new "go-to" store!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for the thoughtful review! We’re thrilled to hear that Edward and the team made such a positive impression, we’ll be sure to pass along your kind words. Creating a welcoming and professional experience is what we strive for, and it means a lot to know we’ve become your go-to. We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you again soon!
July 30, 2025
E........5
August 11, 2025
Verified Shopper
Enjoyed my medicine Katya helped me out so helpful and wonderful energy thank you guys again will definitely be back and they have amazing deals
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for five stars and the awesome review! We're so glad to hear that Katya took great care of you and hooked you up with those fantastic deals. We can’t wait to see you again!
August 18, 2025
M........6
September 22, 2025
Verified Shopper
just started coming here, awesome deals and is always a quick visit
Dispensary response:
Thanks so much for the kind words! We’re glad you had a great experience, and we can’t wait to see you back soon! 😊
September 25, 2025
4........n
July 27, 2025
I thought This being a jungle boys we would have jungle boys rather I was in and flower and other products i mean if stiiizy can do it from ca to az i guarantee sales would blow tf up
j........l
July 22, 2025
Verified Shopper
Came in with an online order today. Didn’t see what I was looking for in my budget on Leafly. Edward, my bud tender helped me get what I needed. Definitely will shop here again!
Dispensary response:
Thanks for stopping in and for taking the time to share your experience! We’re so glad Edward was able to help you find the right product that fit your budget. We know how important that is, and it’s great to hear he made the process smooth. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
July 30, 2025
e........s
June 29, 2025
I been going to California for years to purchase Jungle Boys products . I’m so happy they opened up in Phoenix! Victoria took good care of me ! The flower is amazing !!! This is a blessing , we finally got real flower in Az!!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much! We’re thrilled to bring Jungle Boys to Phoenix and even happier to hear Victoria took great care of you. It’s awesome to know you’re loving the flower—bringing quality buds to Arizona is truly a blessing for us too! Can’t wait to see you again soon!
July 15, 2025
k........8
September 6, 2025
This is not the Jungle Boys from CA. Small jungle boys packs 3.5 for over $50 not worth it. No first time patient deals.
C........r
July 31, 2025
Appreciate the staff helping me though my order! I got some great recommendations I loved! This is my for sure go-to dispo now!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for five stars and the awesome review! We're so glad to hear that the team took great care of you and hooked you up with those recommendations. We can’t wait to see you again!
August 18, 2025
K........4
August 14, 2025
Thank you Chris great guy
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for five stars and the awesome review! We're so glad to hear that Chris took great care of you and we can’t wait to see you again!
August 18, 2025
a........4
August 6, 2025
Verified Shopper
Friendly and accommodating staff. Quality product. My new favorite dispensary in Phoenix.
Dispensary response:
Wow five stars! Thank you for the awesome review, we can't wait to see you again soon!
August 18, 2025
c........2
July 11, 2025
Verified Shopper
50% ENTIRE STORE!!! Yes, most definitely I'll be back. Very welcoming vibe. Great & informative customer service on their new products as well.
Dispensary response:
Wow, thanks so much! We’re glad you enjoyed the 50% off and felt the welcoming vibe. Our team loves sharing info about new products, and we’re excited to see you back again soon!
July 15, 2025
v........o
July 4, 2025
They do have Rosin. & some good deals on it. Thankfully! Everything else causes a lot of health problems. Vincent was the one that helped.
Dispensary response:
Thanks for the update! We’re glad you found some great rosin deals and that Vincent was able to help you out. We’re committed to offering options that work best for your health. Looking forward to seeing you again soon!
July 15, 2025
J........s
June 24, 2025
Beautiful store, friendly staff and down right AMAZING flower.
Dispensary response:
Appreciate the love! 🔥 We’ll be sure to let the team know you had a great experience. Come through again soon — more heat always dropping!
June 24, 2025
t........0
July 31, 2025
Great experience! Have great weed and great customer service!
Dispensary response:
Thank you for five stars and the great review! We hope to see you again soon!
August 18, 2025
c........j
July 16, 2025
Fire ass Weed. Can't wait for more strains and the Concentrates to drop.
Dispensary response:
We love to hear it! Thanks for the love and support!
July 17, 2025
5........b
June 21, 2025
Thanks Vincent!!!
s........e
June 13, 2025
Any date set of grand opening
g........0
June 28, 2025
no concentrate or rosin yet :'(
Dispensary response:
Wow, five stars! Thank you! We’re working hard to get JB concentrates and rosin in stock soon. We appreciate your patience and can’t wait to have those available for you!
July 15, 2025
H........5
April 10, 2025
I have 2 jungle boys cuts in my library that I hunted. zkittles kush and Florida sunrise. I want to show you guys