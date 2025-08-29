They recommended Drip Oils + Extracts because it local grown! They gave me the 5g Chesmitry Live Badder jar that was nothing more than chemical cream! A low quality paste that I guarantee has mad toxins in it. This has never been tested and has several tones of color to the material. I tried it in my yocan and with a new rig, but have only harvested a splitting headache! I have never been ripped off by a store before but this is unusable product that nobody should be consuming! I feel as if this store robbed me, I can not recommend.