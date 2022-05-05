Newly Opened Dispensary In East Tulsa Mission: Our mission is to improve patient's lives through the healing power of cannabiz!! About us: Here at the Collective we're locally owned and operated, as well as dedicated to supplying a variety of top quality products at an affordable price to our patients. Come join the Cloudz Loyalty Club to start earning Cloudz Cash that you can use in store towards future purchases, continue to follow us for daily specials every day of the week as well as updates on new products. We welcome medical card holders and look forward to assisting you with all of your Cannabiz needs at Strange Cloudz Collective! Come Join the Cloudz