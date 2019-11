camelhairy on May 8, 2019

Thank you Strawberry Fields in Downieville for your service and accommodating nature. I am a mountain local who grows tired of traveling to Denver for pricing, product and quality. Locals can rely on this Downieville location to match and beat the Denver market. Also, folks traveling to the mountains to play can rely on this outlet to provide quality product without the usual high country pricing. The visible location is an easy exit off I-70.