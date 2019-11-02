Follow
Strive Life
701-335-6124
35 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$214
Deals
10% Off 1 Product for Seniors
10% Off 1 Product for Seniors (65+)
Must be 65+ to qualify as a Senior
10% Off 1 Product for Seniors
10% Off 1 Product for Seniors (65+)
Must be 65+ to qualify as a Senior
All Products
Blue Hash Plant
from Pure Dakota
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream - Premium
from Pure Dakota
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$201 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cheesiel- Premium
from Pure Dakota
25.68%
THC
0%
CBD
Chiesel
Strain
$40Pre-roll 3 pack (3g)
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple
from Pure Dakota
14.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crunch
from Pure Dakota
23.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Pure Dakota
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
New York City Diesel
from Pure Dakota
19.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck
from Pure Dakota
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Platte River Kush
from Pure Dakota
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Pure Dakota
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sour Kush
from Pure Dakota
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Sour Diesel
Strain
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie
from Pure Dakota
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$54⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Yukon Kush
from Pure Dakota
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Trainwreck Shatter
from Pure Dakota
51.36%
THC
0.42%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$43½ g
In-store only
FSO
from Pure Dakota
752.6mg
THC
8.8mg
CBD
$60½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
SD x OG shatter
from Pure Dakota
40.78%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$43½ g
In-store only
Platte River Kush Wax
from Pure Dakota
62.03%
THC
0.32%
CBD
$43½ g
In-store only
Tangie Wax
from Pure Dakota
61.5%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$43½ g
In-store only
NYC Diesel Wax
from Pure Dakota
66.25%
THC
0.3%
CBD
NYC Diesel
Strain
$43½ g
In-store only
Pineapple Train Wreck Distillate Cartridge
from Pure Dakota
77%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Trainwreck
Strain
$54½ g
In-store only
Green Crunch Distallate Cartridge
from Pure Dakota
77.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$54½ g
In-store only
Yukon Kush Distillate Cartridge
from Pure Dakota
57.1%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$54½ g
In-store only
Sour Kush Distillate Cartridge
from Pure Dakota
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$54½ g
In-store only
Blue Hash Plant Distillate Cartridge
from Pure Dakota
69.03%
THC
0.77%
CBD
Blue Hash Plant
Strain
$54½ g
In-store only
Disposable Distillate Cartridge and Battery
from Pure Dakota
85%
THC
___
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Lotion THC/CBD 1:1
from Pure Dakota
160mg
THC
145mg
CBD
$99each
In-store only
Topical Salve
from Pure Dakota
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$5450 G
In-store only
Rechargable pen battery
from Strive Life Grand Forks
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Strive Hoodie
from Strive Life Grand Forks
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Herb Grinder
from Strive Life Grand Forks
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Small Chillum
from Kirby Berg Glass Art
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Fish Chillum
from Kirby Berg Glass Art
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
3:1 CBD to THC solution
from Pure Dakota
147mg
THC
435mg
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Cannabinoid Solution 1:1 THC to CBD
from Pure Dakota
235mg
THC
222mg
CBD
$199each
In-store only
Cannabinoid Solution (Pediatric)
from Pure Dakota
645mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$214each
In-store only