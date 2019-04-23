Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Comfortable enviornment and helpful staff helped me make selections to best help my medical needs.
Aroggenbuck
on June 29, 2019
Very friendly, Good specials, Easy to find location, Quality medicine.
Heather40
on June 28, 2019
The location is easy to find. The building is in a great neighborhood. The inside is state of the art. A super attractive store. Well educated staff, kind and courteous. The prices are lower than I expected and quality of the product was excellent. Overall I was so pleased that I plan to continue doing business at Strive Life. Feeling lucky to have the best located in Grand Forks, ND.
Jamie1ND
on June 20, 2019
Multiple products offered and all top notch! Great start will be back again
billylav
on June 4, 2019
Great products and services!!! Awesome start ND!!!
bgregoire
on May 23, 2019
This dispensary is awesome.
CannaFay
on May 22, 2019
I had a wonderful experience at Strive Life. The people were so welcoming and knowledgeable. They had a well rounded selection of product and explained things so I could understand them. I will be back very soon.