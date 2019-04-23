Heather40 on June 28, 2019

The location is easy to find. The building is in a great neighborhood. The inside is state of the art. A super attractive store. Well educated staff, kind and courteous. The prices are lower than I expected and quality of the product was excellent. Overall I was so pleased that I plan to continue doing business at Strive Life. Feeling lucky to have the best located in Grand Forks, ND.