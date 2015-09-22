mellowpnw
First time in, great staff and selection. Will be back and totally recommend.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
First time in, great staff and selection. Will be back and totally recommend.
the tenders here were knowledgeable. the product better than other local competitors.
Really cool, knowledgeable people, great selection.
Went here about a week or two ago, terrible experience. There flower selection was terrible as well as oil. The budtender didn’t seem to want to help me and had a terrible attitude. Will never come here again, luckily there’s a few shops down the street who actually want to sell me some product with a better attitude as well as better pricing.
Great staff, need to have more stuff, not so boring to be in
Don't buy oil cartridges here. Almost all of the ones I have bought over the last month were broken and leaked. I went to return them and was given attitude. I wasn't given a receipt to return the last one I got and of course it leaked.
Very laid back, the employees were friendly. Seemed like a small selection, maybe a new location?
nice clean store very helpful good selection
Nice store, clean location, OMMP only and I did not mind that. The selection was limited but the price was phenomenal. The flower was quality and tasty, I will be back again when I am on this side of town. GREAT PRICES FOR OMMP QUALITY FLOWERS, thanks again Stumptown!
It's a damn good dispensary if you like to smoke flower. Not much in the way of anything else (foods and oils) but damn do they get some great stuff now and then. The budtenders are nice and knowledgeable about their products. You might wait a minute in the lobby but it's never more than 5 minutes or so. Specials every single day ( I love the extra gram you get if you buy an 1/8 on friday ), and the menu rotates every week or so, Stumptown carries some of the headiest flowers I've had the pleasure of smoking this side of portland.