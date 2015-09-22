bourbonmonkey on June 25, 2017

It's a damn good dispensary if you like to smoke flower. Not much in the way of anything else (foods and oils) but damn do they get some great stuff now and then. The budtenders are nice and knowledgeable about their products. You might wait a minute in the lobby but it's never more than 5 minutes or so. Specials every single day ( I love the extra gram you get if you buy an 1/8 on friday ), and the menu rotates every week or so, Stumptown carries some of the headiest flowers I've had the pleasure of smoking this side of portland.