Sublime Delivery is Santa Barbara County's premium delivery service owned and operated by locals who carry local products and brands you love including: Pacific Stone, Time Machine, Kiva and more. No matter if you're a seasoned veteran of using cannabis or a first-timer we offer products for every occasion at the best prices in the county. Whether you're interested in purchasing flower, pre-rolls, diamond infused pre-rolls, vape pens, roll-your-own products, edibles, or gummies... we can help. Order online, call us with questions, or shoot us a text through our local listing on Google and we'll be happy to help. We believe in fast and hassle-free deliveries direct to your door and accept cash or debit cards per your preference. No question is too big or too small so call us today! 805-232-3446.