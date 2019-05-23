Whorourke
WHERE DO I BEGIN 👏 Since day one coming to Suite 443, I have been impressed. From the snacks and drinks that they offer, to the employees, to the way the business is ran and to the owners, especially Mrs Misti! The building is comfortable and easy to navigate through for me with my disability. Very quick service and great environment. The way that they brought in the holidays to benefit their patients was awesome. I love my medicine fresh and affordable. I've tried every flower and almost every cartridge, and 443 product surpasses all other dispensaries in the state, in my opinion. Blessed to be within reach of this company. William O'Rourke