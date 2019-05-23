pjammiez on July 21, 2019

I had my first visit yesterday. The staff was friendly. Bottled water available. They take one person back, at a time, to the store area. Everything is neat and orderly. Shannon was VERY kind and courteous and helped me choose something for Rheumatoid Arthritis and sleep. The thing with me is that I cannot take prescription pain medication because I have digestive issues. I really have to be careful (last year I had a 2 week hospital stay due to Sepsis and the year before; Meckels Diverticulum). Shannon and I narrowed it down to four choices and I chose Cookies N Chem. Personally, I like the pre-packaged product MUCH better. The buds are fresh and 'sticky'. I'm already thinking about my next visit, which has already been narrowed down to three choices (more for daytime use while working). Cookies N Chem REALLY works for me. I only have to take in two or three smokes and it really helps the joint pain and shooting pain. Drs Orders is (now) my go-to choice for cannabis. They ARE helpful, the packaging IS fair and the area is safe and clean and the location is VERY convenient.