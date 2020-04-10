303 products
15% off All Products In-Store!
Valid 3/29/2020 – 5/3/2020
During the duration of the COVID-19 lockdown in Maryland, Sunburst Pharm is reducing the price of all cannabis products in-store by 15%.
Does not stack with any other discounts or rewards.
All Products
Bonkers - Curio Wellness
from Curio Wellness
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack White
from ForwardGro
22.4%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Starduster #10 - 0.5g x 2 Pre-Rolls - HMS Health
from HMS Health LLC
22.11%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Strawberry Banana - 0.5g Slim Disposable Pen - Curaleaf
from Curaleaf
22.1%
THC
___
CBD
$24½ g
In-store only
Lovelace - Outdoor - Untrimmed - Seeded - Culta
from Culta
5.5%
THC
10.1%
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Afghani - HMS Health
from HMS Health LLC
22.48%
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack the Ripper - SunMed Growers
from SunMed Growers
15.94%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Papayahuasca #13 - HMS Health
from HMS Health LLC
19.04%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mimosa - HMS Health
from HMS Health LLC
19.63%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban x Cindy 99 - Untrimmed
from Grow West Cannabis Company
20.7%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Grape Stomper x The White - Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
27.1%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream OG
from Culta
20%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) - Strane
from Strane
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Flo Walker - Untrimmed - Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
21.9%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Bluniverse
from Grow West Cannabis Company
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Gorilla Girl - 1937 - Vireo
from Vireo Health
19.39%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Texas Butter
from Liberty
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cough OG - Grow West
from Grow West Cannabis Company
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Trilogy
from Culta
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Chem 91 x Aliendawg
from Grow West Cannabis Company
26.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Citron
from Nature's Heritage
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
G6 - Verano
from verano
25.3%
THC
0%
CBD
g6
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
LCU
from Liberty
26%
THC
0%
CBD
LCU
Strain
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Mag Landrace
from verano
20.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Mag Landrace
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Oro Blanco
from Nature's Heritage
22.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Oro Blanco
Strain
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Grow West Cannabis Company
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Big Lemons - 0.5 g - Evermore
from Evermore Cannabis Company
87.16%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Disposable 300 mg Skunk No.1 - 1937 - Vireo
from Vireo Health
210.72mg
THC
___
CBD
A-Train - 0.5g LR Badder - MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
75.12%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
A-Train - 0.5g LR Badder - MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
75.12%
THC
___
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
Blue Zkittlez LLR 0.5g Vape
from Cresco Labs
82.75%
THC
___
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Raspberry Cough LLR 0.5g Vape - Cresco
from Cresco Labs
67.12%
THC
___
CBD
$65½ g
In-store only
Eastern Shore Cookie - Terpene Enriched Distillate 0.5g Cartridge - Culta
from Culta
72.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Eastern Shore Cookie
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
ONYCD - 1.0g Kief - Nature's Heritage
from Nature's Heritage
36.8%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Sour Sap Dream - Diamonds and Sauce
from Culta
69.3%
THC
___
CBD
$801 g
In-store only
Frost Boss- 0.5g LR Batter - MPX
from MPX Melting Point Extracts
72.06%
THC
___
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Dr. Solomon's - THC Rich RSO 1000mg
from GTI
77.7%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Strawberry Lemonade
from Evolab
82.17%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Blueberry
from Evolab
83.4%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Sweet Melon
from Evolab
80.73%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
